School Board tables gender-diverse policy yet again

LAS VEGAS - The Clark County School Board of Trustees has decided to table a vote yet again regarding Clark County School District's gender-diverse policy.

Thursday night would have been the seventh public meeting about the issue, but too many people showed up.

The agenda item was pulled when school board trustees realized that they may be violating open-meeting laws.

There were more than a hundred people inside of the Edward A. Greer Education Center. An additional 200 people were waiting outside.

Proponents of the policy say they believe there should be something in writing to protect transgender students. Those who are against the policy say there are already anti-bullying laws in place.

"I think everybody has a right to speak and if it's a public forum than the public really needs to be informed," said parent Ronald Mecklosky. "They should have anticipated the large turnout considering that every other meeting that they had had a tremendous amount of people. So, there lack of foresight is a little bit concerning."

CCSD officials say the meeting was postponed because the room wasn't large enough.

"This is a good conversation for the community to have," said Kirsten Searer, CCSD spokesperson.

If school board trustees had voted tonight, they would have decided on whether they wanted staff to even begin drafting a gender-diverse policy.

The school board's next general meeting is scheduled for March 8.