Sharks, Golden Knights second round series opens Thursday night

By: Jonathan Cisowski

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 03:48 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2018 03:53 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS - Game 1 of the Second Round series between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights has been announced.

The series opener begins Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Game 1 will be televised on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Both teams are coming off opening round sweeps, the Sharks eliminated the Anaheim Ducks while the Golden Knights knocked off the Los Angeles Kings. 

