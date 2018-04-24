Sharks, Golden Knights second round series opens Thursday night

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Game 1 of the Second Round series between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights has been announced.

The series opener begins Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. Game 1 will be televised on NBCSN in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be on CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

Both teams are coming off opening round sweeps, the Sharks eliminated the Anaheim Ducks while the Golden Knights knocked off the Los Angeles Kings.