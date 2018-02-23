Sherry's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 23
Las Vegas - A mix of clouds and sunshine for the valley, with a few mountains snow showers today and some cool breezes to keep it feeling extra chilly. Highs in the 50s will stick around through the weekend.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
