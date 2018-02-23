Sherry's Forecast: Friday, Feb. 23

By: Sherry Swensk

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 09:20 AM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 09:20 AM PST

Las Vegas - A mix of clouds and sunshine for the valley, with a few mountains snow showers today and some cool breezes to keep it feeling extra chilly. Highs in the 50s will stick around through the weekend.

