Sherry's Forecast: Thursday, Feb. 22
Las Vegas - A cold start to the day and a windy finish is coming. Mostly sunny skies through the day, but increasing winds to 40 mph or higher will create uncomfortable and perhaps dangerous driving conditions today. And we could see a little snow in our mountains.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
