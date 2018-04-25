News

Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, April 25

By: Sherry Swensk

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 09:39 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:39 AM PDT

Las Vegas - Beautifully sunny and warm days continue midweek, then even a little warmer before the weekend. In fact, way too warm in the 90s! But Sherry's #WeatherNOW forecast has breezy winds and quite a cool down coming to finish the month.

