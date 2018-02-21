Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 21
Las Vegas - Cloudy skies will keep it feeling extra chilly today. Not looking for rain today, but possible showers tomorrow and definitely the return of strong gusty winds for Thursday!
More Stories
-
A super game for Super Bowl Sunday. Philadelphia…
-
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Fueled by anguished voices in the aftermath of the…
-
PHOENIX (AP) - A former aide to Arizona Senate Republicans expressed…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.