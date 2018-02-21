Sherry's Forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 21

By: Sherry Swensk

Posted: Feb 21, 2018 09:36 AM PST

Updated: Feb 21, 2018 09:36 AM PST

Las Vegas - Cloudy skies will keep it feeling extra chilly today. Not looking for rain today, but possible showers tomorrow and definitely the return of strong gusty winds for Thursday!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • #OurPain
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    #OurPain

  • Links we Mentioned
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Links we Mentioned

  • Community Calendar
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Calendar

  • Community Pride
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Community Pride

  • Red Cross Everyday Heroes

    Red Cross Everyday Heroes

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected