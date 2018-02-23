LAS VEGAS - A student within the Clark County School District was arrested for allegedly making threats to shoot up Rancho High School, Clark County School District Police said.

CCSDPD says the threat started as a rumor, but then the 16-year-old suspect made a call into Rancho High School, so the threat was considered credible.

School Police Capt. Young confirms student was arrested yesterday for making threats to Rancho HS, threats not credible. Threats can be considered criminal. Threats like this are being made nationally. pic.twitter.com/ceXpmXKXhw — CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) February 23, 2018

Ken Young, a captain at CCSD PD, says there were no weapons involved. Young also advised everyone to "make sure you report it, even if it seems simple, you never know."

The student, who's name wasn't released, was arrested and charged with a felony of making terroristic threats. The student will not be allowed to attend school until the criminal investigation is complete.

The following letter was sent to parents with kids attending Rancho High School.

This is James Kuzma, principal at Rancho High School. Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is the number one priority and I wanted to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. Yesterday, the district received threats targeted to Rancho High School. The Clark County School District Police Department responded and investigated the matter, which resulted in the arrest of a student. The arrest provides us with an opportunity to remind parents to have discussions with their children about reporting any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement. Thank you for your continued support. It is only with your help and concern that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus. Should you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at 702-799-7000.

Parents who have kids who go to Rancho say they are frustrated with how long it took the school to inform them of the teen's arrest.

Three other students in Clark County have been arrested in two similar cases this school year.