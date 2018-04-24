Thousands of 1 October artifacts collected, exhibit to debut this year

LAS VEGAS - After the 1 October shooting, thousands of artifacts and mementos were left behind on Reno St. and at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

A group of volunteers at the Clark County Museum were tasked with preserving the memory of southern Nevada's community reaction to the tragedy.

"I think we need to remember. It's what we do in museums. We preserve the past so that we can learn from it," said Mark Hall-Patton, Administrator, Clark County Museum System.

A team of six volunteers have been organizing all of the artifacts at the Clark County Museum.

"At the same time, you realize these items represent someone's life. In this case, someone's death, which is more daunting," said Patrick Thomas, a volunteer.

Volunteers photographed almost 6,000 items that are now posted online.

"We wanted to do something that spoke to how we as a community mourn this tragedy," said Hall-Patton.

The museum plans to debut a new exhibit in October. It will be called "How We Mourn".

Hall-Patton showed 8 News Now what part of the exhibit will look like.

"What I hope we remember and learn from is how we came together, how we dealt with this tragedy," Hall-Patton added.

The Clark County Museum has posted an information form online asking people what they left at the memorial site and why.

Some of those answers will be included in the exhibit.