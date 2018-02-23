Three suspects arrested in recent door-kick burglaries

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Henderson, NV. - Three suspects are in custody after a recent string of residential burglaries.

Henderson Police arrested Dominiquie Waynetril Williams, 25, Billy Dee Williams, 26, and Regla Milagros Gorra, 28, Wednesday night after reports of residential burglaries. The three suspects made entry into the homes by kicking in the front door.

“The Henderson Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe by preventing and reducing all types of crime, including property crimes like these home burglaries,” said Henderson Police Chief LaTesha Watson. “These arrests are an example of the exceptional dedication and performance that I have observed from the men and women of this department in the short time that I have been the Chief of Police.”

On Feb. 19, 2018, three residential burglaries were reported where the front door had been kicked in and items stolen, according to police. Investigators took reports from victims and through active investigation identified possible suspect descriptions and a likely vehicle used in the crimes.

On Feb. 21 at around 4:35 p.m. Police responded to the 70 block of Kind Avenue and the 700 block of Lomprey Avenue in reference to separate residential burglaries using the same method of kicking in doors to gain entry.

Henderson Police observed a vehicle leaving the area with three occupants that matched the suspect descriptions in the previous burglaries.

Officers stopped the vehicle and through investigation found stolen property from the burglaries.