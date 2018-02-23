Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS - Snow mixed with rain is falling in parts of the Las Vegas valley.

Snow levels have dropped dramatically but it's still too warm near the surface for the snow to stick in the valley. Many neighborhoods near the foothills of the Spring and Sheep Mountains have the most likelihood of snow showers.

This video was shot by Todd Stahl in southwest Las Vegas.

The mountains are getting a lot of snow. Several inches is expected at Lee Canyon.

This video is from Warm Springs and Durango.