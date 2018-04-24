Vital Vegas: 4/23/18 Edition
LAS VEGAS - It's that time of the week to get the daily dose of the latest happenings around town.
Founder of Vital Vegas’ Scott Roeben joined 8 News NOW on the rumors circulating and some big changes are on the way for the SLS.
8 News NOW Anchor Brian Loftus has the latest.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - Alexa's new missions: encourage kids to ask questions…
-
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen was…
-
LONDON (AP) - The mother of a terminally ill British toddler whose…