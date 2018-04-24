News

World of Wonder celebrates 250 shows.

By: Sherry Swensk

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 09:29 AM PDT

Las Vegas - World of Wonder is a show full of acrobatics, water, fantasy, and amazing human feats and just celebrated its 250th performance at the Rio. Sherry Swensk visits with two of the stars who have a most unusual and dangerous act together that wows the audience every time.

