World of Wonder celebrates 250 shows.
Las Vegas - World of Wonder is a show full of acrobatics, water, fantasy, and amazing human feats and just celebrated its 250th performance at the Rio. Sherry Swensk visits with two of the stars who have a most unusual and dangerous act together that wows the audience every time.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. stocks are mostly lower Wednesday after a steep…
-
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault…
-
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Roush Fenway Racing wants to be among NASCAR's…