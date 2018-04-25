Wynn Resorts releases 1Q earnings

LAS VEGAS - It's been nearly three months since sexual misconduct allegations began to surface against casino mogul Steve Wynn.

Since then, dozens of people have come forward with their stories -- some dating back to the 1970s. Wynn stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts in February.

So, how has the scandal impacted business and has the opinions of tourists changed?

Wynn Resorts released it's first quarter earnings from 2018 Tuesday and even amid the firestorm of allegations against founder Steve Wynn, executives say, business is booming.

"As CEO, I'm not interested in looking in the rear view mirror, guaranteed train wreck on the way, I'm only focused on the future," said CEO Matt Maddox.

He says the future looks bright.

Overall operating revenues were up 20 percent from the same period last year. In Las Vegas, revenue saw a $13 million jump.

"I think what's important is we've seen no degradation of business," he said. "The company's current asset base is the best in the business, I believe, and our growth profile is quite strong and so what we're doing is we're re-prioritizing where we want to spend our capital."

Part of that capital will be spent on many projects throughout the world.

Maddox says, the lagoon-themed resort in Las Vegas is still on track. As for Wynn West, another hotel discussed earlier this year, Maddox says they'll revisit it in the future.

When it comes to tourists and whether the allegations against Wynn impacts their decision to stay at the hotel, here's what some had to say.

"People come out here I think they stay for what it costs, I don't think they're looking for what the people did that own the place," said Steve Coberly, tourist.

"I think as long as he has stepped down and kind of has removed himself from the situation, it doesn't really affect my opinion. The hotel is still going to be run professionally," said Michelle Sowers, tourist.

Maddox says that's the ultimate goal.

"We are going to continue to make Wynn Las Vegas the best place to stay on the Las Vegas Strip."

Maddox also says his priorities include the Wynn property in Macau and investing in Japan.

