Cowboys could add to linebacker depth with Tre' Williams
(NEXSTAR) - A mid-to-late round pick in the 2018 Draft for the Cowboys could be a War Eagle product.
Tre' Williams made his way up some draft boards with his play at the Senior Bowl.
The SEC linebacker was hampered by a shoulder injury, but still managed 50 tackles in his final year.
STATS
Position: Linebacker
School: Auburn
Year: Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 225
