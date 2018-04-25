NFL Dallas

Heisman Trophy winner could be an option for Dallas in first round

By: Michael Wesp

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 10:29 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 10:29 AM PDT

The Dallas Cowboys resisted the temptation to draft a Heisman winning quarterback a few years ago with Johnny Manziel.

But will they do it again, if afforded the opportunity?

The controversial Baker Mayfield could go anywhere between fifth or twenty-fifth in this year's first round. 

The Sooner QB isn't your prototypical man under center, but he has the innate ability to make plays that makes him valuable.

 

STATS

Position: Quarterback

School: Oklahoma

Year: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 209

