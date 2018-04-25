Linebacker need could be helped with USC product
(NEXSTAR) - Linebacker is one of the big needs for the Dallas Cowboys this year.
Jerry Jones and company may help fill that hole with an All-Pac 12 selection in Uchenna Nwosu. The linebacker-defensive end hybrid is projected to go in the mid rounds.
Many see Nwosu as a player with more area for growth after he didn't start playing ball until his sophomore year of high school.
STATS
Position: Linebacker/Defensive End
School: Southern Cal
Year: Senior
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 245
