Linebacker need could be helped with USC product

(NEXSTAR) - Linebacker is one of the big needs for the Dallas Cowboys this year.

Jerry Jones and company may help fill that hole with an All-Pac 12 selection in Uchenna Nwosu. The linebacker-defensive end hybrid is projected to go in the mid rounds.

Many see Nwosu as a player with more area for growth after he didn't start playing ball until his sophomore year of high school.

STATS

Position: Linebacker/Defensive End

School: Southern Cal

Year: Senior

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 245