What's Driving You Crazy? - Wed. Apr. 25, 2018

LAS VEGAS - Another bout of " Driving You Crazy" lane closures that will mainly affect night-owl drivers but good for all of us to be aware of.

This is part of the far northwest project that will end up with a vastly improved ride on the 95 between Ann Road and the Mt Charleston exit at Kyle Canyon. NDOT wants you to know that both north and southbound US 95 will be down to one-lane between the 215 northern beltway and Durango Drive starting every night at 9 and running until 5 each morning. But wait - there's more - and this is really important if you're driving under time constraints - NDOT's press release says there could be up to 30-minute-long intermittent traffic stoppages between the hours of 11pm and 5am. This is scheduled to be the case every night through the morning of June 5. We'll do our best to keep you posted.