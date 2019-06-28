Skip to content
Top Stories
Top Stories
Headlines
US wins 4th World Cup title, 2nd in a row, beats Dutch 2-0
VIDEO: Nevada, California residents coping with aftermath of 7.1 earthquake
Video Center
Body found in desert near Desert Inn, Hollywood
Man, 84, dead after being attacked by a bull
Gov. Newsom says Trump wants to help California
VIDEO: Gov. Gavin Newsom declares State of Emergency due to damages by earthquake
Missing 87-year-old man hit, killed by car while walking on I-15
Top Stories
KLAS currently off DIRECTV lineup
Missing Las Vegas hiker found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park
7.1 earthquake jolts Southern California, Nevada
Red Rock fireworks show rescheduled for Saturday night
National News
Prominent Detroit priest removed from pulpit
8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
Crews rush to fix roads, utilities after California quakes
Starbucks apologizes to police for incident in Arizona shop
Financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex charges
Crime
Volunteers warned about recent robberies at fireworks stands
Report: Security guard shot man, returned to his rounds
Coroner identifies 2 found dead in home
Vegas Fugitive: Christopher Johnson
Arrest report in sex assault details attack at Bunker Park
Entertainment
Massive choir a place for Estonians to find identity, solace
Film producer and Holocaust survivor Artur Brauner dies
Martin Charnin, Tony-winning ‘Annie’ lyricist, dies at 84
Actor Cameron Boyce dies at age 20
Brazil leader hit for cool reaction to João Gilberto’s death
Politics
Democrat Cory Booker talking about criminal justice reform
President Trump speaks at ‘Salute to America’ celebration
WEB EXTRA: One-on-one with Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Elizabeth Warren
WEB EXTRA: Democratic presidential candidate, Rep. Seth Moulton shares discusses immigration, veteran affairs
Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren discusses tax on wealthy in Las Vegas
Sports
Earthquake shuts down NBA Summer League marquee matchup
UFC 239 takes center stage in Vegas
Miami Dolphins player Kendrick Norton loses arm in crash
Hispanic News
8 News Now Breve Informativo para 7/5/19
El Cerebro Del Bebe Bilingue
El arte y la música cambia la vida de los pacientes en hospital australiano
Italia: un nuevo software médico convierte las topografías y resonancias en hologramas
Mas Horas De Sueñٴo, Mejores Notas Entre Los Adolescentes
