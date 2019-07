“Alexa, what’s in the news?”

You can now stay connected with 8 News Now on Amazon’s Alexa! Get updates on local news, weather, breaking stories, and more on your Amazon connected devices. Getting connected is easy.

Just follow these steps:

Open your Amazon Alexa App

Click on “Skills”

Search for “KLAS”

Click “Enable”

After you have finished, just ask Alexa, “Alexa, what’s in the news?”