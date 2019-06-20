Advertise With Us

How to contact sales:

KLAS-TV

Attn: KLAS -TV 3228 Channel 8 Drive

Las Vegas, Nevada 89109

TEL: (702) 792-8888

e-mail: sales@LasVegasNOW.com

Our goal is to help clients develop their businesses through creative marketing via the most powerful advertising medium ever created, broadcast television. Many small advertisers assume that television and Web advertising is prohibitively expensive. KLAS-TV has a wide variety of advertising and marketing programs that can easily be afforded by local businesses. Our clients also have the opportunity to stretch their resources through local marketing/community projects designed to enhance their visibility in the marketplace.

KLAS-TV works with advertising agencies — we are ready to help our clients develop new business and expand their customers' use of television, by providing research, ratings and assisting on executing promotions. We consider advertising agencies to be our marketing partners and will gladly assist start up shops that wish to bring their clients to television.

Our sales team can design packages that will reach your spot advertising goals and fulfill your complete marketing objectives through promotions, community service and event marketing. We believe that venues like these require personal interaction and stand at the forefront of the consumers' consciousness. Our goal is to not only reach the consumer but also to influence buyers to purchase your product.

We are committed to your overall advertising needs. As an added feature, we are equipped with research information such as Rentrak and qualitative research. We can conduct special runs that are pertinent to your company's interests.

KLAS-TV extends the CBS brand to the Internet with interactive content that goes beyond TV to allow the viewer a more in-depth, personal experience. We'll work with your brand to develop customized messages and opportunities to unite with some of television's best properties.