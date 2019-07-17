Bianca Holman

Send Bianca an email

Bianca joined the 8 News Now team June 2019. As an ‘Army Brat’, Bianca lived in more than 6 states across the country, but she calls Virginia home. After graduating from Howard University she joined Teach for America. As a TFA corps member she earned a masters degree in Teaching Mathematics from American University. Bianca taught 6th grade math for several years in the Washington, D.C and Brooklyn, N.Y.

Bianca made transitions to journalism by attending Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York. She coproduced a documentary, served as a freelance writer, and interned at Viacom and NBC Universal.

Before making her way to the Las Vegas Valley, Bianca spent time as a reporter at the CBS Affiliate WDBJ7 in the Roanoke Valley. Bianca loves serving the community as a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Junior League, and NABJ.

Have a story idea? Share it with Bianca.