Chris Maathuis graduated from the University of Utah. He began his broadcasting career in Arkansas as the news and sports director for KSEE radio, where he provided play-by-play for Harding University. Chris' claim to fame in the "land of opportunity" was interviewing then-Gov. Bill Clinton.

Chris' broadcasting career then brought him back to Salt Lake City for seven years, where he won numerous broadcasting awards for news and sports coverage. Chris was the voice of the Weber State Wildcats in the '80s and also covered the Utah Jazz.

Television work then took Chris to Idaho's KIFI-TV, where he received awards for the state's best local sports coverage; He then moved to upstate New York's WBNG-TV, where he won the state awards for sports coverage and the best single sports story on Kentucky Derby winner Exterminator. At WBNG, he also covered the Giants, Jets, Penn State, Syracuse and the Mets. Chris then moved to Las Vegas to help KLAS, where he leads our sports department in its continued domination in the market.

His coverage of High School sports, UNLV, Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts and the other sporting events is unmatched in Las Vegas. Chris is an Emmy award winning sportscaster, who is also host of the award winning UNLV Game Time basketball and football coaches show.

