8 News NOW is partnering with the Las Vegas Honda Dealers of Southern Nevada

8 News NOW and the Las Vegas Honda Dealerships have teamed up to promote a bottle water drive benefiting Help of Southern Nevada. From May 20 to May 31, 2019 8 News NOW and the Las Vegas Honda Dealerships are asking you to drop off bottle water to benefit the Help of Southern Nevada

The drop off locations are below:

Dealership Dealership Phone # Dealership Address City Zip Autonation 702-570-0282 1700 East Sahara Avenue Las Vegas 89104 Findlay Honda Henderson 702-568-3500 933 Auto Show Drive Henderson 89014 Findlay Honda Vegas 702-982-4201 7494 Azure Drive Las Vegas 89130 Honda West 702-367-1919 7615 West Sahara Avenue Las Vegas 89117

HELP of Southern Nevada responds to the changing needs of our growing community. We strategically expand our programs and refine our service delivery systems to better serve the poor, the homeless and those in crisis who come to us as a place of last resort. We pride ourselves on being 100% local and 100% accountable and engaging other organizations through collaboration to achieve maximum impact with the services we provide and the clients we serve.