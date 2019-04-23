8 News NOW is partnering with the Las Vegas Honda Dealers of Southern Nevada

8 News NOW and the Las Vegas Honda Dealerships have teamed up to promote a bottle water drive benefiting Help of Southern Nevada. From May 20 to May 31, 2019 8 News NOW and the Las Vegas Honda Dealerships are asking you to drop off bottle water to benefit the Help of Southern Nevada
The drop off locations are below:
|
Dealership
|
Dealership Phone #
|
Dealership Address
|
City
|
Zip
|
Autonation
|
702-570-0282
|
1700 East Sahara Avenue
|
Las Vegas
|
89104
|
Findlay Honda Henderson
|
702-568-3500
|
933 Auto Show Drive
|
Henderson
|
89014
|
Findlay Honda Vegas
|
702-982-4201
|
7494 Azure Drive
|
Las Vegas
|
89130
|
Honda West
|
702-367-1919
|
7615 West Sahara Avenue
|
Las Vegas
|
89117
About Help of Southern Nevada
HELP of Southern Nevada responds to the changing needs of our growing community. We strategically expand our programs and refine our service delivery systems to better serve the poor, the homeless and those in crisis who come to us as a place of last resort. We pride ourselves on being 100% local and 100% accountable and engaging other organizations through collaboration to achieve maximum impact with the services we provide and the clients we serve.