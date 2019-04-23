8 News NOW is partnering with the Las Vegas Honda Dealers of Southern Nevada

8 News NOW and the Las Vegas Honda Dealerships have teamed up to promote a bottle water drive benefiting  Help of Southern Nevada.   From May 20 to May 31, 2019  8 News NOW and the Las Vegas Honda Dealerships are asking you to drop off bottle water to benefit the Help of Southern Nevada 

The drop off locations are below:

Dealership

Dealership Phone #

Dealership Address

City

Zip

Autonation

702-570-0282

1700 East Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas

89104

Findlay Honda Henderson

702-568-3500

933 Auto Show Drive

Henderson

89014

Findlay Honda Vegas

702-982-4201

7494 Azure Drive

Las Vegas

89130

Honda West

702-367-1919

7615 West Sahara Avenue

Las Vegas

89117

HELP of Southern Nevada responds to the changing needs of our growing community. We strategically expand our programs and refine our service delivery systems to better serve the poor, the homeless and those in crisis who come to us as a place of last resort. We pride ourselves on being 100% local and 100% accountable and engaging other organizations through collaboration to achieve maximum impact with the services we provide and the clients we serve.

