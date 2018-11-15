Acts of Kindness

Times are tough in Southern Nevada. Many are in need and are dealing with the worry and stress of wondering how they are going to make ends meet. The good news is that generosity is alive and well in Las Vegas. People are showing acts of kindness every day towards family, friends, neighbors and even strangers. All too often, these amazing people go unrecognized for their selflessness. We'd like to meet these people and reward them for helping others.

Acts of Kindness: “DSigner” shop opens up in Downtown Las Vegas

A young entrepreneur and UNLV student opens up business in the Downtown Las Vegas Arts District. Dylan Sanglay is a former Acts of Kindness recipient who moved his online business, into a shop downtown on Casino Center Boulevard.  

