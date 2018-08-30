Acts of Kindness: R.W.B Dog T.A.G.S Milana Leonard
LAS VEGAS - A Henderson woman who received our Acts of Kindness award for taking care of our Wounded Warriors, by pairing them up for free with trained service dogs, has expanded her program.
