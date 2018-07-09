GR8 School Supply Drive – 2019

When kids have the right supplies, they succeed!



8 News Now is partnering with Smiths and Skate America to collect school supplies for our community. The goal is to provide students to with the learning tools they need to succeed but may not be able to afford.

From July 22nd to August 2nd supplies will be collected to benefit at-risk schools within the Clark County School District. Bring in donations of Backpacks, Pocket Folders, Colored Pencils, Dry Erase Markers, Construction Paper, Pencils, Crayons, Scissors, Glue Sticks, Clorox Wipes, etc.



Drop off locations include all Smiths stores in Las Vegas, Henderson, and North Las Vegas.

The Clark County School District is the fifth-largest school district in the United States. It serves all of Clark County, Nevada. Help CCSD increase achievement; every member of our community has the opportunity to contribute to student success.

For a list of locations for Smiths Grocery Stores

Smiths Grocery Stores

The benefiting schools are:

Wasden Elementary School

Squires Elementary School

Hewetson Elementary School

Mendoza Elementary School

Long Elementary School

Vegas Verdes Elementary School

Harris Elementary School

Culley Elementary School

Ronzone Elementary School

Watson Elementary School

Tobler Elementary School

Sewell Elementary School

Roundy Elementary School

Wiener Elementary School

Fitzgerald Elementary School