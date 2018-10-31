Community

Turkeython 2018

Kick-Off Dates November 15-17

Posted: Oct 31, 2018

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 08:06 AM PDT

Nov 2018 - Brighten Thanksgiving for Local Families: Donate a Turkey!

Unfortunately, not every family in Southern Nevada can afford to buy a turkey, side dishes, and desserts for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Join 8 News NOW, America First Credit Union ,  97.1 The Point, NV Energy, Findlay AutomotiveGreater Las Vegas Association of Realtors  Southwest Medical Associates,   for this year's Turkey Thon benefiting Help of Southern Nevada.

Our goal is to help over 1,000 local families!

Canned food and non-perishable food items will also be accepted this year, as well as cash and gift cards to purchase additional turkeys.

Live radio broadcasts will be taking place at various Smith's locations across the valley.


Wednesday, Nov. 14h, 6am – 6pm:

  • Warm Springs & Durango

Thursday, Nov. 15,  6am – 6pm:

  • 95/Durango
  • Southern Highlands 

Friday, Nov. 16, 6am – 6pm:

  • Windmill & Eastern
  • Horizon Ridge

About HELP of Southern Nevada: HELP of Southern Nevada responds to the changing needs of our growing community. They strategically expand their programs and refine their service delivery systems to better serve the poor, the homeless and those in crisis who go to them as a place of last resort. They pride themselves on being 100% local and 100% accountable and engaging other organizations through collaboration to achieve maximum impact with the services we provide and the clients we serve.


