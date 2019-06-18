Courtney Perna

Follow Courtney on Facebook | Twitter

What a crazy path I’ve followed leading up to “Las Vegas Now,” but I wouldn’t have it any other way! I lived in Las Vegas for nearly a decade before making it “full circle” and returning to the city I love in 2017. And, I’m still excited about bringing an EMMY Award for Best On Camera Talent – Program Host home to Vegas, baby!



During my TV adventures, I hosted “The Morning Blend” in gorgeous Southwest Florida (Naples/Fort Myers area) and I was the Feature Reporter on KHOU 11’s talk show “Great Day Houston.” Before that, I spent two years back home in Michigan covering hard news as a Reporter / Producer for WXMI FOX 17 in Grand Rapids.



I’ve worked in many different aspects of TV and entertainment: from being a student reporter for CNN to hosting “Inside Poker” on FOX Sports Net; from performing as an aerial-acrobat and dancer on the Las Vegas Strip and at Tokyo Disney Sea to interviewing celebrities on the red carpet as a producer for “E! News.”

Outside of work, I love to dance, I believe fashion is art and you can usually find me either cheering for my alma mater Michigan State University (I love Tom Izzo!) or shopping at the nearest shoe sale.