Cristen Drummond

Send Cristen an email

Follow Cristen on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Cristen Drummond joined the 8 News Now team in February 2018. She returns to the West Coast after more than 6 years reporting / anchoring in the Southeast.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Cristen is happy to move closer to home and her alma mater, University of Nevada, where she played soccer for the women's team. (Go Wolf Pack!) She completed her four years holding records in numerous categories, receiving WAC honors as well as being named a second team ESPN Academic All-District selection . Off the field, she graduated number one in her class from the Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism, Cum Laude,with a theatre minor.

Cristen started her career as a correspondent for Go Radio and interviewed numerous celebrities on radio row during the 2012 Grammy Awards. She moved across the country to Macon, GA to report, and soon after, anchored the weekend newscasts for WGXA FOX 24 / ABC 16. After two years, she accepted a job with Time Warner Cable News in North Carolina, now known as Spectrum News. During her three years in the Greensboro market, she mainly worked as a nightside multimedia journalist reporting for the station's joint newscast, ABC-TV affiliate WXLV, and was a fill-in anchor. Her most notable moments include covering the 2015 Final Four in Indianapolis when Duke won the NCAA basketball championship as well as various rallies during the 2016 presidential election.

Cristen enjoys sports, outdoor activities, and traveling. She has a brother who lives in Dallas.

If you have a story idea, please send it to cdrummond@lasvegasnow.com