Darlene Melendez

Darlene joined the 8 News Now team on September 18, 2017. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Darlene is happy to be close to home. She's also no stranger to the desert—before making the move to Las Vegas she worked in Yuma, Arizona.

Journalism has been Darlene's passion since she was a little girl. One of her fondest memories from her childhood was sitting down every morning and evening with her mom to watch the news. From that early age Darlene recognized the importance of storytelling and decided to dedicate the rest of her life to sharing people's stories.

Darlene continued her love for journalism in college by studying Broadcast Journalism and Marketing at Pepperdine University. There she realized her passion for television and spent her four years working on Newswaves, the student-produced newscast broadcasted throughout the Malibu area. She gain more experience in media with The Recording Academy, Nickelodeon, and FOX—working on their digital and social media teams.

While in college, Darlene also discovered another passion—traveling! She studied abroad in Florence, Italy and while overseas she had the opportunity to visit other European countries. She hopes to visit again soon, but loves the international feeling of Las Vegas!

Darlene's first few months in Las Vegas were challenging, but taught her how truly incredible of a city she now lived in. In the span of a month her love for her new city grew tremendously and she couldn't be more proud to call Las Vegas home.

You can email her at DMelendez@lasvegasnow.com. You can also reach out to her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @DarleneMelendez