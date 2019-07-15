Denise Valdez

Send Denise an email

Follow Denise on Facebook | Twitter

For more than a decade Denise Valdez has been a fixture in Las Vegas television. Since joining KLAS-TV in 2006, Denise has anchored extensive live coverage of countless major events in Southern Nevada, nurturing a sense of trust, confidence and credibility among viewers. She co-anchors 8 News Now at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm.

She is a four time Emmy winner and has been part of the team winning Emmy’s for Best Morning Newscast, Best Coverage of a Special Event, and Best Breaking News Coverage. In 2014 and 2009, she earned the Emmy for Best Anchor in the Pacific Southwest Region. Denise was honored with her first Emmy in 2007 for a series of educational reports, called 'Cool at School', which highlight the positive programs in Clark County schools.

Denise was chosen by Vegas Seven as ‘Best Anchor’ in 2015 and the Nevada Broadcasting Association honored her for two decades of journalism excellence by inducting her into its ‘Hall of Fame’ in 2013.

Denise occupied the anchor chair for KLAS’s marathon coverage of the One October Shooting, Las Vegas strip pedestrian crash, Presidential visits, the Fatal Shootings and Funerals of Metro Officers Henry Prendes, and Igor Soldo, among many other milestones.

In June of 2018 she lead a team of journalists to moderate the Nevada Democratic Gubernatorial debate and did the same in November of 2016, with the United States Senate debate. In October of 2017, she covered the worst mass shooting in American history where 58 people lost their lives. In July 2013, during one of Nevada’s most destructive firestorms, Denise anchored extensive coverage of the devastating fire that charred 28 thousand acres. She was also on the desk when snow fell on the Las Vegas strip in December 2008!