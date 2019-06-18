The Check City Domestic Violence Awareness Telethon

8 News NOW and Check City have partnered with The Shade Tree to help victims of domestic violence in Southern Nevada.

Here’s how you can help. On Wednesday, November 28th during the 3:00-4pm & 5-7pm editions of 8 News NOW, representatives will be on hand (702-650-1101) to accept donations that will go to The Shade Tree’s programs that provide safe shelter to homeless and abused women, children and pets in crisis, and to offer life-changing services promoting stability, dignity and self-reliance. Or you can donate at any Southern Nevada Check City location during the month of November.

Check City will match all donations dollar for dollar up to $25,000.

To learn more about The Shade Tree, click here.

To find Check City donation locations, click here.

The below information is courtesy of The National Domestic Violence Hotline

Domestic violence can happen to anyone of any race, age, sexual orientation, religion, or gender.

It can happen to couples who are married, living together or who are dating. Domestic violence affects people of all socioeconomic bakgrounds and education levels.

Abuse is a repetitive pattern of behaviors to maintain power and control over an intimate partner. These are behaviors that physically harm, arouse fear, prevent a partner from doing what they wish or force them to behave in ways they do not want.

Abuse includes the use of physical and sexual violence, threats and intimidation, emotional abuse and economic deprivation. Many of these different forms of abuse can be going on at any one time

Abuse is occurring in relationships when one partner: