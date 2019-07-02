Favorite ’90s movie? For Nevada, it’s Toy Story 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you loved the original, you’re going to see the sequel, right? In some cases — including Nevada — you’re going to see the sequel to the sequel to the sequel.
That’s what a new survey indicates, looking at America’s movie favorites from the 1990s. “Titanic” sets the bar pretty high, with Google Trends still indicating big popularity for the highest domestic grossing movie in the ’90s, totaling $659 million.
Nevada, along with Arizona and Texas, amped up search traffic for “Toy Story 2.” You remember: Woody and Buzz take on Evil Emperor Zurg, Stinky Pete the Prospector, and barely escape from Al’s Toy Barn.
Frontier Bundles released the survey, based on Google Trends search volume over the one-year period that ended May 22.
Some of today’s new releases — “Toy Story 4,” remakes of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” and a “Men in Black” sequel — trace their origins to the classics that appeared on the list.
Here are some other details offered up by Frontier Bundles:
- Titanic was the most popular film on our list—and the most popular when it came out. In fact, this dynamic period drama was the highest domestic grossing movie in the ’90s, totaling $659 million.
- Just four of the top 20 films didn’t make the cut for the highest search volume in any state (RIP Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, and The Sixth Sense).
- It’s no wonder Hawaii searched for Jurassic Park more than any other state, since the prehistoric thriller was partially filmed in Kauai.
- Oklahoma experiences an average of 65.4 tornadoes per year, so perhaps the movie Twister feels close to home.
- Illinois residents prefer Home Alone, which might speak to its local appeal given that the kid-friendly comedy was filmed in Chicago.
- Armageddon made the least money of all the movies on our list, but it was far from a flop. It brought in $201.57 million in the US alone.
- 11 states maintained their favorite movie from last year: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.