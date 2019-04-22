Cooking tips for beginners with Chef Nanny Bubby

The first thing Chef Nanny Bubby wants you to know, is that she in fact is NOT a Chef. There was no culinary school or any formal training at all. Over the years Chef Nanny received her inspiration from great home cooks that she knows and loves. She was inspired into action by the beloved Ina Garten the “Barefoot Contessa”, and Giada.

Chef Nanny's style was born from cooking at home every night for her family. Her passion came from her belief that it was extremely important that her family had a home cooked meal every night for dinner. No fast food for them, not even on game nights.