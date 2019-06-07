The Smith Center’s Upcoming Season Of Broadway Shows

Fans of Broadway theater in Las Vegas are excited!

The President and CEO of The Smith Center, Myron Martin, stopped by 8NewsNow to go over all the great shows that are coming to town.

Martin told Nate Tannenbaum that the smash-hit “Wicked” will be making it’s third visit to Reynolds Hall, while The Book Of Mormon returns for another round of sold out shows.

Watch the interview for a rundown of the other great awarding-winning Broadway musicals – or just visit The Smith Center’s website for more info.