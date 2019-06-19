Wayne Newton tells Vegas jury he fired shot as burglars fled

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Longtime Las Vegas entertainer Wayne Newton told a Nevada jury on Tuesday that he fired a gunshot to scare away two burglars that he and his wife and their teenage daughter encountered during a second burglary in 10 days at their home a year ago.

“My wife was in hysterics and crying,” Newton said, adding that Kathleen McCrone Newton told him one of the fleeing men raised a tire iron as if to hit her before he used the metal rod to attack one of the family’s large Rhodesian Ridgeback dogs.

“She said, ‘Shoot ’em. Shoot ’em. There they are. He almost hit me with the pipe iron,'” the 77-year-old “Danke Schoen” singer said. “I decided to take one shot in the air. That was the last time I saw them.”

The testimony came during trial for Weslie Hosea Martin, a 22-year-old Nevada prison inmate accused of being one of the burglars that night and of also burglarizing the Newton mansion and a neighboring home 10 days earlier. The second suspect in the Newton home burglary has not been identified or apprehended.