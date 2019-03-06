'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

YouTube

LAS VEGAS - Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to TMZ Sources connected to Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host just learned about his diagnosis. However, he plans to finish out the season of "Jeopardy!"

"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Trebek said. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

Jeopardy airs Monday-Friday on Channel 8 at 7 p.m.

You can watch the TV icon's message to viewers about his health in the YouTube video below.