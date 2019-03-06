'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
LAS VEGAS - Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to TMZ Sources connected to Trebek, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host just learned about his diagnosis. However, he plans to finish out the season of "Jeopardy!"
"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," Trebek said. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."
Jeopardy airs Monday-Friday on Channel 8 at 7 p.m.
You can watch the TV icon's message to viewers about his health in the YouTube video below.
More Entertainment Stories
-
Democrats say no upcoming presidential debates on Fox News
NEW YORK (AP) - The Democratic National Committee says it won't pick Fox News to televise one of the upcoming debates being held for its 2020 presidential contenders.
The party chairman, Tom Perez, says he's concluded that the network isn't in a position to host a fair and neutral debate. He's citing a New Yorker magazine article released Monday that details Fox's relationship with President Donald Trump.
Even before the article, some Democratic activists were complaining about the committee's consideration of Fox as a potential broadcast partner.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Star of immigration film says detention feels like reprisal
MIAMI (AP) - An Argentine immigrant said his most recent detention feels like retaliation for starring in a new award-winning documentary about a group that infiltrated a for-profit detention center to expose injustices.
Claudio Rojas called The Associated Press on Tuesday from an immigrant detention facility. He said he has been thinking about what could have prompted the detention, but he hasn't been given a specific reason.
"I just shared my story. I don't feel like I said anything attacking them," Rojas said, referring to immigration enforcement agents. "But I have reasons to believe that this was reprisal."Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jason Aldean to receive artist of the decade award at ACMs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Reigning entertainer of the year Jason Aldean will receive the artist of the decade award at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards in April.
The ACM announced Wednesday that Aldean will join only five other honorees that have received the award since 1969, including Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn, Alabama, Garth Brooks and George Strait.
The award is given to a country artist or group who has dominated the genre over the decade through radio, digital media, sales and streaming, events, touring, television and artistic merit. With 13 ACM awards, Aldean has had four consecutive albums reach No. 1 on Billboard's 200 albums chart and 16 No. 1 singles on Billboard's country airplay chart, which tracks radio airplay.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Opioid Crisis
- Community Calendar
- Community Pride
- Politics Now
- Connect with 8 News NOW