Check City Checks Hunger
Check City and Three Square are teaming up once again for the 3rd annual "Check City Checks Hunger" food drive.
Donate dollars or non-perishable foot items at any Check City location, and they will match it dollar for dollar up to $25,000! All donations benefit Three Square.
Every dollar donated can buy up to six meals!
Southern Nevada Hunger Facts:
- One in seven Southern Nevadans struggles with hunger – that’s more than 296,000 people in our community who are food insecure, which includes more than 117,000 children.
- During the 2015-16 school year, more than 62 percent of Clark County School District (CCSD) students were enrolled in free or reduced-price meal programs – that’s more than 207,000 students.
- One in four children in Southern Nevada live in households that are food insecure.
- 13.4% – the percentage of the population in Clark County who are food insecure. Three Square’s service area also includes three rural counties: Esmeralda, Lincoln and Nye. Though the rural population is smaller, the food insecurity rate in each county ranges between 13.3-15.2%.
- 50.2 million – the number of meals needed each year to close the gap between the need for food and what is currently made available through federal nutrition programs and charitable organizations.
- $3.07 – the average price of a meal in Clark County. Rural communities in Nevada often have an even higher average meal cost than their urban counterparts.
To learn more facts about food insecurity and what Three Square is doing to help, check out the link to a food insecurity map of the greater Las Vegas area .