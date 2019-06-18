About Fox Smokehouse BBQ

Fox Smokehouse BBQ is Southern Nevada’s premier smokehouse. Located in quaint Boulder City, Fox Smokehouse has been serving delicious barbecue to the good citizens of Nevada since 2012.

Fox Smokehouse started out as a competition BBQ team, and is a member of the Kansas City Barbecue Society. The Smokehouse team goes by BBQ junkie on the competition circuit and has brought home numerous trophies and prize money.

Besides our restaurant and our competition team, we specialize in catering. Orders can be picked up in store, or delivered on site. Fox Smokehouse can also provide staff if needed.

Our team at Smokehouse will do whatever it takes to make you fat and happy!