George Knapp earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from West Georgia College and a master’s degree in communications from the University of the Pacific, where he also taught speech and debate and served as director of forensics. George also taught speech at California Polytechnic University, coached the debate team at the University of California at Berkeley and taught broadcast journalism at UNLV.

He moved to Las Vegas in 1979 and landed a job as a taxi driver. Later, he worked at KLVX-TV Channel 10 as a part-time studio cameraman and production assistant. KLAS-TV hired him in 1981 as a general assignment reporter. George also has co-anchored various newscasts for KLAS-TV.

Since 1995, George has been the chief reporter on Channel 8’s I-Team investigative unit. In that capacity, he has earned five regional Edward R. Murrow awards and two national Edward R. Murrow award for his investigative stories, and is a nine-time winner of the Associated Press Mark Twain Award for best Newswriting. His investigative reports have been recognized awarded the highest honors in broadcast journalism, including the DuPont Award from Columbia University and the Peabody Award (twice). He has also won 24 regional Emmys. In 1990 his series about UFOs was selected by United Press International as best in the nation for Individual Achievement by a Journalist.