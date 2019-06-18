Gr8 Toy Drive

This holiday season, please join 8 News NOW, La Bonita Supermarkets, Las Vegas Honda Dealers, and Fast Fit Body Sculpting to help make a difference for the children of the CASA foundation, by donating a new unwrapped Toy at our sponsors’ locations.

Donations will be accepted beginning Friday, November 23rd through Monday, December 12th.

CASA volunteers are trained to advocate for abused and neglected children in the Clark County Family Court. The CASA volunteer, serving as a court appointed advocate for the child, will prevent the child from getting lost in the system by being sensitive to the child’s needs and presenting these needs to the Court. Through these advocacy efforts, the CASA volunteer is working with the court to ensure that every child has a chance for a brighter future.



Donation Locations