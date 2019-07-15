Hector Mejia

Hector Mejia arrived at 8 News Now in January of 2018.

It’s in his family living room, at an early age and watching the evening news with his parents when he first knew that journalism would be his passion. So when an opportunity in Las Vegas meant joining a prestigious team and moving closer to home, he couldn’t pass it on.

He spent three years in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he received two Emmy awards during his time there as a multimedia journalist.

Hector has covered from crime scenes to trials, but it's the stories that hold people accountable and breaking news scenes that give him the big adrenaline rush.

He launched his career in market size 60, making a noticeable leap to Tulsa right out of college. It all began at age 11, when the 9/11 terrorist attacks inspired him to pursue a career that would later put him in the frontlines of history.

As one of the first reporters on the scene of some national stories, he’s covered the Terence Crutcher officer-involved shooting, the deadly OSU Homecoming Parade Crash, the Bever brothers quintuple homicide, and natural disaster aftermath across Oklahoma.

He played a crucial role in two newscasts that both won a group Regional Emmy Award in 2016 for the categories of best morning newscast and best weekend newscast.

Hector grew up in Los Angeles and is fully fluent in Spanish. He graduated cum laude from California State University, Northridge with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Spanish-Language Journalism in 2014.

He’s a proud member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists and Kappa Tau Alpha honor society inductee.