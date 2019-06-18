JC Fernandez

I was born and raised in Bucks County, PA. In 1995, I moved to Las Vegas to attend UNLV, and in 1997, I graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management. While I love the hospitality industry, I’ve always had a desire to pursue broadcasting.

In August of 1997, I joined the staff at KMXB/ Mix 94.1. In May of 1998, I began producing the morning show and have been hooked on the business ever since.

I’m very proud to say that I am the co-host of “Mercedes in the Morning” on KMXB/ Mix 94.1. What makes me even prouder is to say that I’ve had a working relationship and amazing friendship with Mercedes since 1997.

I married my wife Laura in 2007, and we are the proud parents of three – Zoey, a 4 pound Chihuahua; Jax, an Australian Cattle Dog; and Contact, the largest, a horse. My wife rides horses, hunter/ jumper. Me? No. I’m just a supportive horse husband.

I love living in Las Vegas: Las Vegas is home! I love the community and the great people that live in the valley. I love my job on Mix 94.1 and Las Vegas Now. I love meeting listeners and viewers of both, and to me they are family. If I’m not at the radio or TV station, you can usually find me at the gym, the barn with the horses, shopping at Fashion Show Mall, eating sushi or watching the WWE. Seriously… that is my life in a nut shell.