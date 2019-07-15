John Langeler

Send John an email

Follow John on Facebook | Twitter

John Langeler is an Emmy award-winning journalist who joined 8 News Now in March, 2017. But he is no stranger to the Las Vegas community, having gone to high school in the valley.

He comes to Las Vegas after spending nearly five years at KING 5 Seattle. John has also worked in San Diego, Spokane and Missoula.

John was born in Princeton, NJ and moved to Las Vegas while in high school. He graduated from Ithaca College in 2002. He is a lifelong hockey player and fan who spends his spare time struggling at golf, enjoying motorsports and strumming an old guitar.