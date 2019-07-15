Kevaney Martin

Kevaney Martin was born and raised in Oil City, a small town about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There her love of sports was born; specifically for basketball.

Kevaney received a full basketball scholarship to play at Monmouth University, but after six, yes six, knee injuries (that all required surgery) throughout her four year collegiate career it was clear that it was time to make the transition from player to broadcaster.

After graduating from Monmouth with a major in communications with a concentration in journalism Kevaney began her broadcasting career in Sioux Falls, SD as a Sports Reporter for KFSY. Kevaney also freelanced for a regional sports network, Midco SportsNet as a Sideline Reporter and Color Commentator.

Kevaney's career then took her to the Bay Area of California where she worked as a Anchor/Reporter for the high school sports show: Cal Hi Sports Bay Area that aired on CSN California.

After her stint in the midwest followed by the west coast Kevaney moved back east to Roanoke, Va. where she worked as Sports Anchor/Reporter for WFXR. Kevaney covered everything from ACC football and basketball to NASCAR to the PGA and the NFL (even covering Super Bowl LI).



Kevaney is now excited to be covering sports in the great city of Las Vegas during such an exciting time!