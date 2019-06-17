Law Vegas Now

Eric Palacios has practiced law in Nevada since 1999, and founded Eric Palacios & Associates in 2004. Eric's goal is to help hard-working families in Las Vegas fight for justice and resolve their legal problems quickly and economically.

Eric applies an inspiring motto to his practice of law: treat each client as if they were his only client. With this approach, he, and his team of attorneys, take the time to understand your situation, answer your questions, explain your legal options and set realistic expectations.

Our attorneys have ample experience in their respective fields. In fact, we are in court, fighting for our clients, an average of 50 times per week!

We strive to put our clients' needs first. Our winning results have led to a reputation of competence and assertiveness among our colleagues and clients. We pride ourselves in that more than 40% of new clients are referred to us by past clients. We are deeply honored to serve the Las Vegas Metropolitan community. We have represented over 30,000 clients and look forward to fighting for our clients' rights for many years to come.