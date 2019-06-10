Cancer survivors fighting pain and stiffness

ORANGE BEACH, Ala (WKRG) -- The debate is over a legal battle on the horizon.

"As someone who strongly supports the right to life, I embrace this fight." Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says if Governor Ivey signs the bill into law his office will defend it and will prepare a factual case to challenge Roe V. Wade. "To be able to show how science has changed, how knowledge has changed and to allow the court to eventually re-examine what it factually based their decision on Roe."