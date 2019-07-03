LVMPD officer fired, who waited in hallway during 1 Oct. mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – A Metro Police officer that hesitated and didn’t engage with the shooter one floor beneath the Route 91 Harvest festival gunman has been fired.

Officer Cordell Hendrix was terminated from the department on March 20, 8 News Now has learned.

The move came nearly 18 months after police body camera footage showed Hendrex holding his position in a Mandalay Bay hallway one floor below shooter Stephen Paddock for nearly five minutes as bullets continually fired into the crowd of country music fans below on Oct. 1, 2017.

Records have shown that the attack lasted about 10 minutes.

Metro Police Union president Steve Grammas confirmed that Hendrex was fired in connection with his actions on that night.

“We do not believe Cordell should have been terminated,” Grammas said Tuesday.

Grammas pointed to an internal affairs investigation that he said Metro launched only after body camera footage of Hendrex’s hesitation started.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.