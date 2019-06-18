Mercedes Martinez

I am Mercedes of “Mercedes in the Morning” on KMXB/ Mix 94.1.

I have been living in and loving Las Vegas since 1997 when I began waking up Las Vegas on Mix 94.1.

I love having a job that allows me to create a bond with people. Telling me, “I feel like I know you!” is the biggest compliment I can receive. Being a role model to girls and women is something that I take very seriously.

I’ve been happily married to my husband, Matt, since 2000 and we have two daughters that keep me very busy but I wouldn’t change that for anything! Yes, sometimes I feel like I’m their own personal Uber driver but that’s ok.

I love taking advantage of the entertainment in Las Vegas (the best concerts I’ve seen are Ice Cube, Michael Bublé, and The Killers) and I love doing Crossfit. If you start talking to me about Crossfit, I will go on and on.

I also love sports and I am a die-hard New York Yankees and Denver Broncos fan. How do you become a fan of a New York team and a Denver team? Ask me when you see me.



I graduated Cum Laude from UNLV with a degree in Communication Studies with a minor in Sociology.

I love the sense of community in Las Vegas, the entertainment and, of course, Wayne Newton!

Some career highlights of mine include: