Mercedes Martinez

I am Mercedes of “Mercedes in the Morning” on KMXB/ Mix 94.1.
I have been living in and loving Las Vegas since 1997 when I began waking up Las Vegas on Mix 94.1.
I love having a job that allows me to create a bond with people. Telling me, “I feel like I know you!” is the biggest compliment I can receive. Being a role model to girls and women is something that I take very seriously.
I’ve been happily married to my husband, Matt, since 2000 and we have two daughters that keep me very busy but I wouldn’t change that for anything! Yes, sometimes I feel like I’m their own personal Uber driver but that’s ok.
I love taking advantage of the entertainment in Las Vegas (the best concerts I’ve seen are Ice Cube, Michael Bublé, and The Killers) and I love doing Crossfit. If you start talking to me about Crossfit, I will go on and on.
I also love sports and I am a die-hard New York Yankees and Denver Broncos fan. How do you become a fan of a New York team and a Denver team? Ask me when you see me.
I graduated Cum Laude from UNLV with a degree in Communication Studies with a minor in Sociology.
I love the sense of community in Las Vegas, the entertainment and, of course, Wayne Newton!
Some career highlights of mine include:
- Raising over 1,000,000 cans of food for the Salvation Army through the “Four Corners Food Drive.”
- Working with and raising money for local pet charities with Mix 94.1’s “Pet-a-Palooza.”
- Raising funds community organizations like the Rape Crisis Center, Goodie Two Shoes, Communities in Schools, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Las Vegas, United Way, and The Ronald McDonald House.
- Working with the community to provide Clark County Teachers over $100,000 worth of free school supplies.
- Helping local families and companies in need through the “Neighbor to Neighbor Fund.”
- Named Billboard Magazine’s “Air Personality of the Year” in 1998.
- Named “Best Local Radio Personality” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal from 2000-2012 and 2016.
- Named “Best Local Radio Personality” by the Las Vegas Weekly in 2006.
- Named “Best Radio Personality” by Seven Vegas Magazine in 2011.
- Honored by Vegas Magazine for “Vegas Gives”, an event to recognize women in Las Vegas that support and contribute to our community organizations.