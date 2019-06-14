NCAA Basketball

8 news now NCAA basketball

TOP 25 SCORES

Calipari signs 10-year, $86M extension

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky coach John Calipari has signed a 10-year contract extension through 2029 worth $86 million that includes an option in the sixth year to step down and become a special assistant to the athletic director or university representative.

The 60-year-old Calipari and the school previously announced an agreement to a long-term deal in April. The 11th-year coach will earn $8 million each of the next two seasons before his salary increases to $8.5 million annually in 2021 and $9 million annually in 2025. Beginning with the 2024-25 season, Calipari has the option to step down and into the university position that will pay $950,000 annually.

The Hall of Fame coach is 305-71 at Kentucky and won the 2012 NCAA championship among four Final Four appearances. Calipari thanked AD Mitch Barnhart and others in a release on Thursday and added, “There is no other place I want to be.”

Read More…

Sports Data API Provided by STATS
© STATS – 2019

UNLV SCORES

Runnin’ Rebels Headlines

    Sports Data API Provided by STATS
    © STATS – 2019
    Last 10
    DateOpp.Final
    3/14vs. SDSUL 55-63
    3/9@ ColoStW 65-60
    3/2vs. BoiseW 85-81
    2/27@ NevadaL 73-89
    2/23vs. SDSUL 59-60
    2/19@ WyoW 66-56
    2/16@ SJSUW 71-64
    2/12vs. AFW 77-72
    2/9vs. FresL 65-83
    2/6@ BoiseW 83-72
    Sports Data API Provided by STATS
    © STATS – 2019
    UNLV Stats
    PlayerGMINRPGAPGPPG
    K. Clyburn319745.31.214.1
    A. Hardy319193.03.513.1
    J. Ntambwe317465.50.611.8
    S. Juiston82328.82.010.8
    N. Robotham319951.95.09.3


    Sports Data API Provided by STATS
    © STATS – 2019